Malcolm Brogdon MASTERCLASS Against Wizards

The Celtics got back in the win column on Sunday night in the team’s 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards. One big part of the team’s win was their bench unit led by Malcolm Brogdon, who finished the game with 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 8-8 from the charity stripe, 2 rebounds and 4 assists over 23 minutes.

On Malcolm Brogdon’s presence with the second unit and the team’s younger players, Smart said “We’ve got some young guys experience wise in that second unit, so to have somebody like Malcolm to come in the way he does, it makes it a little easier for them.” Brogdon has fully bought into his role as Boston’s sixth man, but we haven’t even seen what this team will look like at full strength.

Brogdon provided a huge boost for Boston’s bench in their win, as we saw him lead the second unit with his ball movement, pacing, and scoring. The Garden Report Crew gives their thoughts on Brogdon’s performance, as well as Luke Kornet making an impact in the rotation.

Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

