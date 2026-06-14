Manning: Giannis to Celtics is a No-Brainer “Massive Upgrade”

In the latest episode of the Garden Report, Bobby Manning and John Zannis discuss the growing rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and a potential trade to the Boston Celtics. The two have differing perspectives as to whether or not the Celtics, who are currently considered by some to be favorites to land the Greek Freak, should actually pull the trigger.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/Q3sqVqHlm4g

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