Manning Reacts to Wyc Grousbeck, Brad Stevens Press Conference About Ime Udoka Suspension

BRIGHTON, MA — On Friday Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens held a a press conference to address the suspension of Boston Head Coach Ime Udoka.

Grousbeck said he made the decision to suspend Ime Udoka for one year after consulting team officials and enacting a law firm investigation.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka allegedly made unwanted comments toward a female staffer which prompted the internal investigation.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media reacts to the press conference LIVE from the Auerbach Center.

Trending Marcus Smart Still Recovering From Ankle Injury

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The Garden Report is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!