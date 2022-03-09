Manning: This Celtics Team Can Win a Championship

The Garden Report crew reacts to the C’s 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Jayson Tatum outplayed Kevin Durant scoring 54 points tying Larry Bird for the most 50 PT performances in Celtics franchise history. Bobby Manning is all in on the Celtics saying “I think this team can win a championship.” The Postgame crew debates if the Celtics can win a NBA Championship this season.

