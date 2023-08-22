Marc Spears Interview on Hall of Fame Induction + James Harden Fiasco

Basketball Hall of Fame NBA writer Marc Spears tells us about his HOF induction, his take on James Harden & Philadelphia 76ers’ situation, and his new show, “The Conversations Project,” which debuts August 28 on Hulu.

This episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.