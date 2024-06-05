Marc Spears on Tatum + Brown Hate & Kyrie Irving Returns to Boston

ESPN’s Marc Spears talks about how Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown are perceived across the league, what to expect when Kyrie Irving returns to Boston, the NBA Finals & Luka Doncic.

"They gotta get this trophy man … they need to get over this hump for their legacy in that town." — @MarcJSpears

0:00 – Cedric Maxwell’s eventful MVP trophy handoff

2:29 – Marc Spears on Celtics’ journey to the finals

4:19 – Jrue Holiday’s impactful steal in the playoffs

5:51 – Marc Spears leaning towards Celtics in the finals

7:25 – MVP votes and emphasis on winning

8:59 – Importance of winning a championship

10:19 – Opportunity for Celtics to win championships

13:45 – Kyrie’s experience with racism in Boston

15:10 – Kyrie’s career turnaround with Dallas

17:00 – Luka Doncic’s impact on the series

19:19 – Game Time app for NBA Finals tickets

20:29 – Boston crowd energizes players

21:44 – NBA Finals drama and high stakes

23:20 – Rested teams entering the Finals

