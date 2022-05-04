Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown Injury Update

BOSTON — Marcus Smart missed Game 2 of Celtics vs Bucks with a quad contusion, getting banged multiple times alongside his stinger in Game 1 before halftime and struggling to reduce pain, swelling and movement restriction in recent days. The Celtics hope Smart can return for Game 3 on Saturday, and they’ll need him after Derrick White scored 0 points with 5 fouls in his spot start. Jaylen Brown, who scored 30 points in a masterful performance to pick everyone up, also grabbed at his hamstring, but refused to use it as an excuse post-game, saying everyone is dealing with something and he’s getting the appropriate treatment. Are you worried about the Celtics dealing with multiple injuries?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed inside TD Garden.