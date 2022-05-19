Subscribe
Marcus Smart Final Game 2 Injury Update

Marcus Smart is expected to make his return from his foot sprain tonight alongside Al Horford, who exited COVID protocol this afternoon.
Bobby Manning

MIAMI — Marcus Smart is expected to play in Game 2 after missing Game 1 with a foot sprain.

A. Sherrod Blakely joined Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon after Celtics shootaround to share more information about Smart’s status, health and what to expect from him tonight in his first action back. Derrick White will miss the game to attend the birth of his child, while Al Horford is out of COVID protocols as of this afternoon and will join Boston’s starting lineup, possibly reuniting the most dominant starting lineup from the regular season.

