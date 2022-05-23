Subscribe
Marcus Smart Game 4 Injury Update

Marcus Smart rolled his right ankle pretty bad and is dealing with swelling and pain, as he'll enter Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat questionable.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON — Marcus Smart has a pretty bad ankle sprain, Ime Udoka said at Celtics practice on Sunday ahead of a must-win Game 4 for Boston. Smart fell chasing an offensive rebound early in the third quarter of Boston’s 109-103 loss to the Heat, Smart returning minutes later to a roaring ovation and hit a three. He’s dealing with swelling and pain, already just days from returning from a mid-foot sprain and dealing with quad issues throughout the playoffs. Robert Williams missed Game 3 with swelling and pain in his left knee, the fifth time he’s missed a game in these playoffs with that ailment, and Udoka said he’ll probably be day-to-day for the rest of the postseason. Jayson Tatum, who left Game 3 before returning shortly after with a stinger, is ok.

Bobby Manning reports live from Celtics practice.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

