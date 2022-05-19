Marcus Smart Injury + Celtics Vs. Heat in ECF

Celtics’ Marcus Smart suffered a significant injury in Game 7 of the Conference semis, how will he fare against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals? We discuss.

Also, how will Boston manage against Jimmy Butler & the Heat?

