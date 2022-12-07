After missing Sunday’s game against the Nets, Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics lineup on Monday night and continued to prove he’s the perfect fit for this squad. Without Smart’s presence on Sunday, Boston’s offense hit some bumps along the way, and totaled only 17 assists as they struggled to get their ball movement going. However, when he came back on Monday, the team tallied up 27 assists and Smart was fantastic offensively in the process. Has Marcus Smart truly become the perfect point guard for this team?

Join The Garden Report crew of A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano and John Zannis as they discuss Smart’s performance, and his ability to calm the offense down and keep them in rhythm.

