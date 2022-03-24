The Boston Celtics have once again dismantled a high-caliber opponent in the Utah Jazz, blowing out the visitors 125-97 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston looked poised and in control the entire game, which is starting to become more and more frequent as Marcus Smart continues to shine at point guard.

This wasn’t always the case this season, and as Jaylen Brown said in his postgame presser, Marcus Smart has been at the heart of Boston’s turnaround, especially since the start of the New Year. Against the Jazz, Marcus Smart notched a game and career-high 13 assists. Smart’s surprising leap as a primary ballhandler begs the question: how did Marcus Smart become an elite Point Guard over this season? The Garden Report crew sounds off on his outstanding performance.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x89bqmp

