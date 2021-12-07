Marcus Smart Predicts a ‘Celtics Run’ Ahead of Showdown Vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES — As Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart pointed out Monday afternoon after practice, finding consistency on the offensive end of the floor will be key for the Celtics, as they prepare for a back-to-back set in Los Angeles that starts with a matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers.

On the heels of the Celtics’ 145-117 blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Smart considers the Celtics’ offense catching up with Boston’s defense as a sigh of relief. He also believes the Celtics, winners of three of their last four outings, could go on a run at any given moment.

Could Boston’s current five-game road trip be the turning point of the 2021-22 campaign? Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon discuss.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!