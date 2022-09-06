Subscribe
Marcus Smart Talks Ankle Injury, Danilo Gallinari, Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart spoke with Bobby Manning about the ankle injury he's still recovering from, Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear and the Jaylen Brown trade report.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

Marcus Smart spoke to CLNS Media at his Young Game Changer pop-up store in Boston on Saturday and said he’s still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s pretty close to returning to the floor, but has spent the summer focusing on rest and rehab after the NBA Finals loss to the Warriors.

Smart recently worked out with Jaylen Brown in Los Angeles and the Kevin Durant reports didn’t come up, he said, reminding Brown that this is a business. Smart also reacted to Danilo Gallinari’s ACL tear and how he’ll play with Malcolm Brogdon as the pair lead the Celtics back court into training camp.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

