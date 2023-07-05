Marinofsky: Tyler Bertuzzi’s Camp to Blame for Bruins Departure

In this segment of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the Tyler Bertuzzi departure to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year deal. After seemingly clearing cap space to retain their top trade deadline acquisition, contract talks between the Bruins and Bertuzzi broke down.

According to reports, the breakdown was not entirely on the Bruins, but on Bertuzzi’s camp and his agent. Who’s to blame for the breakup? Join Bruins Beat as we discuss!

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/gTgxailiuy8

