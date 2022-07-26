Marinofsky’s expectations for Jake DeBrusk this season

BRIGHTON, MA — Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discusses his expectations for Jake DeBrusk this season. This offseason DeBrusk reportedly rescinded his trade request, which became publicly known in November 2021. Could DeBrusk have a break out year?

Presented by Athletic Greens: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Bruins CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!