Mason Lohrei Impresses & Maple Leafs Have the Same Problems

Welcome back to another episode of ‘Poke the Bear’ with your hosts Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal. We kick off with Tyler Bertuzzi’s leap to Toronto Then, we revisit the all-too-familiar storyline of the Maple Leafs’ enduring challenges. The spotlight shifts to rookie sensation Mason Lohrei and his standout debut, as we analyze what makes him NHL material. And for the main event, it’s a faceoff between Jake DeBrusk and Tyler Bertuzzi – who is the ultimate asset for a franchise? Lace up for this and more as we ‘Poke the Bear’ in the world of hockey. Don’t miss it!

Topics:

– Does Tyler Bertuzzi regret his decision to go to Toronto?

– Same ole Toronto

– Mason Lohrei had one heck of a debut

– Why Lohrei looks like he’ll stick at the NHL level

– Who would you rather have: Jake DeBrusk or Tyler Bertuzzi?

This episode of Poke the Bear is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First onlinereal money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.