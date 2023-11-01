Matt Poitras is Here to Stay with the Bruins

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sport’s Hub discuss the Bruins’ unsurprising decision to keep Matt Poitras with the team and the impact he has on the players around him, and the gutsy come-from-behind win the B’s pulled out against the Florida Panthers.

