Matthew Judon Participates in Patriots Padded Practice

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the play of the Patriots defense on Day 8 of training camp. Most noticeably, edge rusher Matthew Judon practiced for a second straight day, this time in pads.

Matt Judon is at #Patriots practice with his helmet and pads Walked up the back way for the second day in a row — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 2, 2024

Judon left the field on Monday after a heated discussion with head coach Jerod Mayo and VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf. He’s still looking for a contract extention.

