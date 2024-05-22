Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Game 1 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals are set to begin on Tuesday in Boston as the Celtics will welcome the Pacers to T.D. Garden for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

LUKA MAGIC 🪄 vs ANT 🐜 – Who Wins the BATTLE in Game 1! 🤑Luka Doncic 2.5 3PM – MORE⬆️

🤑Anthony Edwards 28 PTS – LESS⬇️

— Luka Doncic MORE than 2.5 made three-pointers

— Anthony Edwards LESS than 28 points

— Dereck Lively II MORE than 6 rebounds

Dallas guard Luka Doncic played in just two of the Mavericks’ four matchups vs. the Wolves this season, but attempted 19(!!) three-pointers across the two games – knocking down two in one and five in the other.

Prize Picks has his 3-pointers made set at 2.5 for Wednesday night. If he continues shooting at that clip, I think he’ll put in MORE than that.

On the other side, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was extremely hot and cold against Dallas this season, scoring 9, 44, 36, and 9 across the four games. With Wednesday being only Game 1 of this series, and I don’t expect the budding star to light up the score sheet just yet. I think he’ll score LESS than his Prize Picks numbers of 28 points.

Want a third pick? Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II was a machine on the glass against the Thunder towards the end of the Western Conference Semifinals, corralling 10 rebounds in Game 5 and 15 in Game 6. His rebounds number on Prize Picks for Wednesday? Just six. I like him to have MORE than in Minnesota.

