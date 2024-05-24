Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Game 2 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Western Conference Finals continue on Friday night as the Mavericks are back in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my three Prize Picks for the contest:

— Kyrie Irving LESS than 4.5 assists

— Jayden McDaniels MORE than 12.5 points

— Dereck Lively II MORE than 7 rebounds

After a dominant performance in Game 1, it looks like former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is well on his way to carrying the Mavericks back to their first NBA Finals since 2011. The eight-time All-Star scored 30 points on 12 of 23 shooting on Wednesday night, helping lead Dallas to a 108-105 win in Minnesota.

What he didn’t do, however, is help out his teammates on their own baskets. Irving tallied just four assists in Game One, and hasn’t had more than four in a game in over 10 days – notably Dallas’ last loss on May 13th.

The Mavericks have won three straight with Irving taking the role of scorer, not facilitator. PrizePicks has his assists number set at 4.5 for Friday night. I think Kyrie remains the alpha on offense and put up LESS than that in Game Two.

For the Timberwolves, forward Jayden McDaniels averaged just 10.5 points per game in the regular season, but has been lights out recently – scoring over 20 points in each of their last three playoff games.

PrizePicks has his point total set at 12.5 for Friday. I like him to score MORE than that number again.

If you want to throw in a third, Dereck Lively II has corralled 10, 15, and 11 rebounds in back-to-back-to-back games, yet PrizePicks has his total at just 7 for tonight. I’m thinking he gets much MORE than that on the glass once again.

