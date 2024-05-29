Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Game 4 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Western Conference Finals not only continue, but have a chance to end on Tuesday night on Friday night as the Mavericks return home to take on the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. EST.

— Naz Reid MORE than 12 points

— Kyrie Irving MORE than 1.5 made three-pointers

— Mike Conley LESS than 5 assists

It’s do or die for the Timberwolves tonight, as the Mavericks are up 3-0 in the series and are on the doorstep of getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Minnesota center Naz Reid has been pretty much one of the only constants for the Wolves this series, shooting over 50% and scoring 14+ points in all three games. His point total on PrizePicks tonight is 12. I think the continue to feed their big off the bench and he scores MORE than that on Tuesday.

For Dallas, Kyrie Irving continues to shine, and his collision course with the Celtics is now inevitable. The guard scored 33 points in Game Three while also pouring in three of his six three-point attempts. Irving has now hit two or more threes in four of his last five games – so I think he easily makes MORE than his 1.5 number on PrizePicks.

A third pick, if you want to add it, is LESS than 5 assists for Wolves guard Mike Conley. He hasn’t had more than that since May 12.

