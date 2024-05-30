Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Game 5 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA is back on Thursday night in Dallas as the Mavericks and Timberwolves are set to face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my two PrizePicks for the contest:

— Anthony Edwards MORE than 14.5 rebounds and assists

— Luka Doncic LESS than 47.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists

When Anthony Edwards smells blood – it’s on.

After falling 3-2 to the Nuggets in the conference semifinals, Edwards led Minnesota to two straight wins to advance to the next round – and he did so with a padded stat sheet.

The Wolves are now down 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals, but are coming off of a win in which the All-NBA guard grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 9 assists. Edwards has notched MORE than 14.5 combined rebounds and assists in four out of his last five games, and I don’t see that stopping tonight.

For Dallas, Luka Doncic continues to dominate, tallying a 28-point, 15-rebound triple-double on Tuesday despite the loss. The series now heads BACK to Minnesota where he put up 47 total points, rebounds, and assists in Game 1 and 55 in Game 2. Luka’s great, but banking on 48.5 against a desparate Wolves team is a lot to wish for on. I think he put up LESS than that on Thursday.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high-stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Celtics and Boston sports news!