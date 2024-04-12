Max Picks 2024 Celtics over 2008 Championship Team 😳

Join us on this episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast on CLNS Media, with CLNS Founder Nick Gelso stepping in for Josue Pavon, joining Cornbread. Dive deep into the heart of Celtics basketball as we dissect what could be the biggest test of the season: the must-win game against the Golden State Warriors. From Klay Thompson’s benching to the sacrifices needed for a championship, this episode is packed with insider insights and passionate discussions about the Boston Celtics’ journey towards banner 18.

In this episode, Cedric Maxwell opens up about his deep desire to see the Celtics clinch their 18th banner, reflecting the sentiment of fans and players alike. We also explore intriguing topics such as the Porzingis effect, the unique way Celtics could dominate by embracing 80s basketball, and why Brad Stevens deserves recognition as the NBA’s top executive. Plus, don’t miss our discussions on Tatum’s surprising lack of interaction with Larry Bird, proposals to revamp the NBA All-Star Game, and a compelling comparison between the 2024 and 2008 Celtics teams.

TOPICS

00:00 – studio intro

01:03 – biggest Test of the Season: Celtics MUST WIN vs Golden State Warriors Sunday

03:00 – Klay Thompson to the bench vs Ray Allen refusing to in 2012

03:45 – championship sacrifices

04:43 – Celtics fans want banner 18

05:16 – championship feeling

05:45 – Max fears this team most vs celtics

06:12 – the Porzingis effect

07:00 – Celtics win by playing 80s basketball

10:30 – Brad Stevens is NBA Exec of Year

12:30 – How has Tatum and Larry Bird never met?

14:00 – bring in the WNBA players to fix the nba all star game

15:00 – 2024 Celtics vs 2008 Celtics

16:00 – Cedric Maxwell wants banner 18 “so badly”

