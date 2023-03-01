    Subscribe
    Cedric Maxwell Podcast

    Max Vs. Mark Jackson + Will Celtics Finish No. 1?

    Boston's No. 1 spot up for grabs, how deep is the 2022-23 Celtics roster?
    Josue PavonBy 1 Min Read

    Max shares a debate with ABC broadcaster and former NBA point guard Mark Jackson over Marcus Smart & how the Celtics have proven their dominance over the Eastern Conference teams as No. 1 for most of the regular season.

    https://traffic.megaphone.fm/NSM4172980384.mp3?updated=1677466741

    Celtics Reporter

