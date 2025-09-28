Close Menu
Maye Leads New England in Blowout Victory over Carolina | Patriots Postgame Show

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick to break down the New England Patriots’ dominate 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. The Patriots offense got jolt of energy following a 88-yard punt return from Marcus Jones that helped start the Patriots offense on a run that had them scoring 42 unanswered points. Leading the way for the Patriots was their 2nd year QB Drake Maye who had a big day throwing for 203 Yards with 2 passing TDs, he also added 1 on the ground as well. The Patriots also got a breakout performance from their Free Agent WR Stefon Diggs who had his best game in a Patriot Uniform with 101 Receiving Yards on 6 Receptions.

