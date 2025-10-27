Maye Shines Again as New England Cruises Past Cleveland 32-13 | Patriots Postgame Show

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the New England Patriots 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in week 8. Drake Maye continues to shine for the Patriots as the 2nd year signal caller went 18/24 Passing for 282 Yards and 3 Passing TDs, Maye also added 50 Yards on the ground. Maye spread the ball around to his WRs but the biggest game came from Free Agent signing Mack Hollins who lead the WRs with 7 Catches from 89 Yards. Fellow Free agent WR signing Stefon Diggs also caught his 1st career TD as a member of the team. Patriots also got a good day on the ground from Rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson who finished the game with 10 Carries on 75 Yards.

