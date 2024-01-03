Mayo, Bills and Patriots coaching candidates

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg Bedard shares his reactions to Jerod Mayo’s response to his reports. The episode also covers discussions about the challenges Mike Vrabel is facing in Tennessee, as highlighted by both Lombardi and La Canfora, who have also connected Vrabel to the Patriots. Additionally, there’s a recap of the Patriots’ recent loss to the Bills and a discussion on potential coaching candidates if the Patriots decide to transition from Bill Belichick.

