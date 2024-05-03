Mayo’s impact and draft mailbag

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick delve into Jerod Mayo’s influence on the team and address questions from the draft mailbag. The discussion kicks off with an analysis of NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe’s story on Mayo’s role with the Patriots. The episode wraps up with a focus on the draft mailbag, where they tackle a variety of listener-submitted questions related to the team’s draft strategy and prospects.

