Mazzulla’s Candid Interview Shows He’s Perfect for Celtics w/ Chris Forsberg

Chris Forsberg is a Celtics sideline reporter and in-studio host for NBC Sports Boston. Chris joins the program to discuss how crazy, in a good way, Joe Mazzulla is, why his schtick works, and if Jayson and Jaylen can bring the Celtics to another level.

