On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics would face off against the Orlando Magic in their second straight game, looking for a rebound game after losing to them on Friday. Jayson Tatum was out for personal reasons, and the Celtics looked desperately out of sync without their star forward. Boston failed to break 100 points in a matchup against one of the worst teams in the league, losing 95-92 to Orlando, making it their fourth loss in five games.

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon weigh in onsite at TD Garden about Boston’s loss.

