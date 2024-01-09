Subscribe
Kyles: Should Patriots Bring Back Josh McDaniels?

The Patriots' league-worst scoring offense could bring back a familiar face if Bill Belichick returns as head coach.
If Bill Belichick returns as head coach and general manager for the Patriots, he could bring a familiar face back into the fold.

Former Raiders head coach and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could return to New England and join Belichick’s coaching staff according to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The Patriots’ offense ranked last in the NFL in points per game this season under current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien. McDaniels was fired by the Raiders after a 3-5 start to the season, finishing with a 9-16 record during his time with the team.

Watch the video below for thoughts on he news and what a reunion could mean for both sides.

