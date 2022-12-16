Join The Network Subscribe
Pats Interference

Mega Patriots vs Raiders preview and game picks

In Arizona, Andrew welcomes back NESN’s Zack Cox and Dakota Randall to preview Sunday’s game against the Raiders, what to expect from Josh McDaniels in the reunion and catch up on the Patriots’ practices in Tucson before they make their game picks.

