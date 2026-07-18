Member Q&A: Players to Watch, Backup QB, O-Line Depth

Greg Bedard answers your questions and breaks down everything to watch as Patriots training camp gets underway. Who are the real bubble players fighting for roster spots? Is the backup QB situation a legitimate concern? He digs into the O-line — Jared Wilson at center, the thin guard depth, Kyle Williams’ development — and field listener questions on Drake Maye’s pocket presence, the early schedule, and which undrafted free agents have a shot. A quick but packed camp preview to get you ready for the summer grind.

0:00 – Intro

0:36 – Players to watch at training camp

3:46 – Is the backup QB situation a concern?

5:45 – Listener Q&A begins

10:28 – PrizePicks

11:30 – Kyle Williams’ development and the wide receiver depth chart

13:58 – Drake Maye’s pocket presence and QB evaluation

16:45 – O-line depth: guard concerns heading into camp

18:17 – Final thoughts on roster priorities

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