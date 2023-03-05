    Subscribe
    Memorable Moments are Coming for Celtics w/ Sean Grande

    Updated:1 Min Read

    Sean Grande is the voice of the Celtics for the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Sean joins the show to talk about the maturity of Jayson Tatum, his favorite year of his professional career, protein, and Jim Nantz. Twitter: @SeanGrandepbp

    2:41 Tatum gives the Celtics a true closer

    15:24 Celtics have two superstars

    22:11 We should celebrate totals, not averages

    37:00 This has been the best year of my career

    Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG and Hello Fresh. Go to BetOnline.AG and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus1 And go to HelloFresh.com/beat60 and use the code beat60 for 60% off your first order plus free shipping!

