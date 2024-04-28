Lione Messi Scores Twice in Inter Miami Foxboro Debut

FOXBORO, MA — The Lionel Messi show made it’s way to Foxboro on Saturday night in front of a Revolution record 65,612 fans looking to catch a glimpse of the living legend.
Messi did not disappoint.
The Inter Miami star scored two goals and added 2 assists as Miami cruised past the Revolution 4-1 the final.
It was however the Revs who got on the board first as New England’s Tomás Chancalay scored less than 40 seconds into the match.
Messi tied the game 1-1 in the 32nd minute, taking a through ball from Robert Taylor and hammering a a left-footed strike in past keeper Henrich Ravas.
Inevitable.
Messi grabs his 8th goal of the season! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/iE0DNiKpGZ
Then in the second half Messi slipped behind the Revolution defense in the 67th minute, and drove home his second of the game off a a perfect pass from Sergio Busquets to put the visitors ahead for good.
Messi almost got the hat trick if not for a brillian stop from Ravas but Inter Miami teammate Benjamin Cremaschi was there to tap in the rebound and make it 3-1.And as the icing on the cake, Messi assisted old friend Luis Suarez — a teammate at Barcelona for six seasons as part of world soccer’s best forward line — for a picturesque fourth.
Messi finished the match with an assist in the 88th minute to former Barcelona teammate and close friend Luis Suárez who entered the game as a sub in the 63rd minute.
With the two goals, Messi became the first player in MLS history to have five straight games with multiple goal contributions. With nine goals, Messi is one goal up on Cristian Arango for the MLS league lead.