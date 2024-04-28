Lione Messi Scores Twice in Inter Miami Foxboro Debut

FOXBORO, MA — The Lionel Messi show made it’s way to Foxboro on Saturday night in front of a Revolution record 65,612 fans looking to catch a glimpse of the living legend.

Messi did not disappoint.

The Inter Miami star scored two goals and added 2 assists as Miami cruised past the Revolution 4-1 the final.

It was however the Revs who got on the board first as New England’s Tomás Chancalay scored less than 40 seconds into the match.

Messi tied the game 1-1 in the 32nd minute, taking a through ball from Robert Taylor and hammering a a left-footed strike in past keeper Henrich Ravas.

Inevitable. Messi grabs his 8th goal of the season! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/iE0DNiKpGZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 28, 2024

Then in the second half Messi slipped behind the Revolution defense in the 67th minute, and drove home his second of the game off a a perfect pass from Sergio Busquets to put the visitors ahead for good.