Mets Pete Alonso Going for Third Straight Home Run Derby Win – Betting Preview and Prediction

The MLB’s All-Star break is coming up this weekend, and the best part – the Home Run Derby – will be held on Monday night.

This years festivities will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA – and of course, we’re going to bet on it.

Here are BetOnline.ag’s odds on who will take home the trophy:

2022 Home Run Derby Winner

Pete Alonso +200

Kyle Schwarber +350

Juan Soto +600

Ronald Acuna Jr. +650

Julio Rodriguez +900

Corey Seager +1000

Jose Ramirez +1200

Albert Pujols +1600

Mets slugger Pete Alonso is the favorite at 2/1. He’s is going for his third straight win – having won the derby each of the last two times it’s been held. The only other three-time winner? Ken Griffey Jr. Alonso can enter rarified air on Monday night with a win.

Former Red Sox Kyle Schwarber (+350) is second in the MLB in home runs (28) this season behind only Aaron Judge. He’s been raking for Philly… it’s almost like the Red Sox should have made an effort to sign him after trading for him last trade deadline.

Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (+650) only has eight home runs this year, but he’s already a three-time All-Star at just 24 years old. After losing Freddie Freeman to free agency this past offseason, Atlanta already has a second franchise cornerstone lined up in Acuna.

The sleeper here is Jose Ramirez at 12/1. Ramirez is the Guardians team leader in home runs with 17. He’s an American League All-Star reserve, and I think he’s the best value bet.

The Pick: It’s very chalky, but Pete Alonso (+200) wins his third home run derby in a row.

