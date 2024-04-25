Miami Shocks Boston in Game 2, Regain Home Court | Celtics vs Heat Postgame

The Miami Heat delivered an impressive performance against the Boston Celtics, setting a franchise record with 23 three-pointers in a playoff game, which helped them seize a road victory and neutralize the Celtics’ home-court advantage. Following this remarkable Game 2, “The Garden Report” went live with the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they delve into detailed insights and analysis from the Celtics’ clash with the Heat. Tu

