Michael Cooper Breaks Down ALL Celtics vs Lakers NBA Finals of the 80’s

Join us for an exciting episode of “Showtime w/ Coop” featuring basketball historian Josh Schnitman as we dive into the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent playoff battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves. We explore the challenges the Lakers faced in the first round, the need to regain momentum, and the critical defensive strategies needed to contain standout players like Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. With a nod to the rich history of the Lakers, we reflect on legendary matchups and the impact of icons like Michael Cooper and Larry Bird on the game. Plus, don’t miss our fun “Start, Bench, Cut” segment where we evaluate the careers of basketball greats like Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Pierce. Tune in for a blend of nostalgia, analysis, and a celebration of teamwork as we gear up for an exhilarating playoff season!

0:00 – WELCOME

0:49 – TAKEAWAYS FROM LAKERS-TIMBERWOLVES SERIES

5:02 – Why did the Lakers not win the title in 1984?

13:15 – TAKEAWAYS FROM LAKERS-TIMBERWOLVES SERIES

15:38 – REACTION TO ISIAH THOMAS COMMENTS ABOUT LEBRON

24:15 – GAMETIME

26:25 – REACTION TO RICK PITINO COMMENTS ON PAT REILLY

30:20 – RECALLING 1987 LAKERS FINALS WIN

38:31 – Start, Bench, Cut

38:52 – Start, Bench Cut: Kareem, Shaq, Russell

43:34 – Paul Pierce, Jamaal Wilkes, Tom Chambers

48:11 – Wrapping up

Join this channel to get access to perks, exclusive content, rate games, moments, footage and LIVE NBA Legends Q&A and AMAs with members! Start on link below! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWJOKseXd–YsDaUsOt06gA/join