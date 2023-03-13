Lakers Legend Michael Cooper Remarks on Ja Morant Allegations – Showtime with Coop Podcast

Michael Cooper Sends Message to Ja Morant & Today’s NBA Stars.
Welcome to the the Showtime with Coop Podcast, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from the world of pop culture and professional basketball. In this episode, we’re going to talk about one of the hottest young players in the NBA, Ja Morant, and the complex issue of guns in the United States.
Ja Morant is a rising star in the NBA, with his electrifying style of play and impressive stats making him a fan favorite. But beyond the basketball court, Morant is facing gun allegations, highlighting the urgent need to address gun violence in America. Morant is suspended indefinitely.
In this podcast, we’ll explore Morant’s allegations and suspension and how the pandemic lockdowns impacted mental health. Coop also dives into the broader issue of guns in America and the impact it has on communities like Boston, Los Angeles and across the country.
CLNS Founder, Nick Gelso co hosts with Michael Cooper and leads the way through a variety of topics through the rest of the show, including Kyrie Irving’s recent twitch meltdown and how he might just destroy another locker room in Dallas. They also check in on the new look lakers and Coop makes another bold prediction 👀
00:20 – Intro
01:00 – Michael Cooper has a strong message for Ja Morant
09:20 – Michael Cooper’s experiences with David Stern
12:00 – Los Angeles is dangerous now
13:20 – Michael Cooper attempts to figure out Kyrie Irving
15:15 – is Luka Doncic comparable to Larry Bird?
19:36 – Nick Gelso on covering Kyrie Irving with the Celtics from 2017-2019
20:20 – Lakers update from Michael Cooper
22:00 – Michael Cooper discusses what a Lakers – Celtics NBA Finals would be like in 2023
22:30 – Do the Mikan and Russell titles count?
24:00 – In the 1960’s black peoples loved the Celtics
25:00 – Coop makes wild prediction about the Lakers
26:00 – JJ Redick blocks Nick
