Lakers Legend Michael Cooper Remarks on Ja Morant Allegations – Showtime with Coop Podcast

Michael Cooper Sends Message to Ja Morant & Today’s NBA Stars.

Welcome to the the Showtime with Coop Podcast, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from the world of pop culture and professional basketball. In this episode, we’re going to talk about one of the hottest young players in the NBA, Ja Morant, and the complex issue of guns in the United States.

Ja Morant is a rising star in the NBA, with his electrifying style of play and impressive stats making him a fan favorite. But beyond the basketball court, Morant is facing gun allegations, highlighting the urgent need to address gun violence in America. Morant is suspended indefinitely.

In this podcast, we’ll explore Morant’s allegations and suspension and how the pandemic lockdowns impacted mental health. Coop also dives into the broader issue of guns in America and the impact it has on communities like Boston, Los Angeles and across the country.

Jaylen Brown Stresses Fewer Threes as Celtics Beat Cavaliers

As a former NBA player and coach, Michael Cooper brings a unique perspective to this conversation. He’ll share his insights on the role of athletes in being role models to young people, the challenges of navigating political issues in the sports world, and the importance of using our platforms to effect positive change, not negative actions.

CLNS Founder, Nick Gelso co hosts with Michael Cooper and leads the way through a variety of topics through the rest of the show, including Kyrie Irving’s recent twitch meltdown and how he might just destroy another locker room in Dallas. They also check in on the new look lakers and Coop makes another bold prediction 👀

01:00 – Michael Cooper has a strong message for Ja Morant

09:20 – Michael Cooper’s experiences with David Stern

12:00 – Los Angeles is dangerous now

13:20 – Michael Cooper attempts to figure out Kyrie Irving

15:15 – is Luka Doncic comparable to Larry Bird?

19:36 – Nick Gelso on covering Kyrie Irving with the Celtics from 2017-2019

20:20 – Lakers update from Michael Cooper

22:00 – Michael Cooper discusses what a Lakers – Celtics NBA Finals would be like in 2023

22:30 – Do the Mikan and Russell titles count?

24:00 – In the 1960’s black peoples loved the Celtics

25:00 – Coop makes wild prediction about the Lakers

26:00 – JJ Redick blocks Nick

