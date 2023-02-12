Join The Network Subscribe
A Historic Moment: Michael Cooper Reacts to LeBron Passing Kareem – Podcast

Coop reacts to LeBron passing former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
NBA History was made on Thursday night as LeBron James achieved a remarkable milestone in his career by moving ahead of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. With this accomplishment, James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. His hard work and dedication have paid off as he now stands alone atop the leaderboard with a total of 33,655 points scored over his illustrious career. This achievement is a testament to LeBron’s greatness and will be remembered for years to come.

Michael Cooper won 5 championships with Kareem and is still an LA Lakers legend and ambassador. In this episode of Showtime w/ Coop, Michael talks about Kareem and the magnitude of LeBron moving into #1. He also broke down the lakers trade deadline moves and how they impact their playoff rvun.

 

