Michael Cooper Speaks Directly to Fans About HOF Induction

Michael Cooper on His Induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024. In this episode of Showtime with Michael Cooper, Coop gives us detailed insights into how he found out he was inducted and the events that occurred during the announcement at March Madness in Phoenix. Michael Cooper won 5 NBA championships with the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson won all 5 titles of the 1980s. Coop is a 9 time all defense, including 5Xs all defense first team. In 1987, he won the NBA DPOY award. Cooper has also won nba titles with the NBA G-League and WNBA. In the closing segment, Coop admits he was wrong about this season’s Boston Celtics, particularly Porzingis.

