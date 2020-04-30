Michael Cooper Starting ‘Showtime Lakers Podcast w/ Coop’ on CLNS Media

***BASKETBALL LEGEND “COOP” LAUNCHES SHOWTIME PODCAST***

LOS ANGELES — Basketball fans who continue to yearn for not just their great game, but the glory days of the 1980s need not squirm no more. Michael Cooper, the toughest perimeter defender in the history of the sport, is launching The Showtime Podcast w/ Coop, bringing you different perspectives from the legendary LA Lakers teammates that dominated the NBA’s greatest decade.

Airing exclusively on CLNS Media, the upcoming episode will present a riveting treat to basketball junkies. Coop will feature the league’s most decorated player — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Not just one of the NBA’s greatest, Kareem is one of modern society’s leading and most insightful philosophers.

“Myself and my incredible teammates are thrilled to bring fans some never heard before insights and I am extremely excited to embark on this endeavor,” said Cooper. “CLNS knows the podcasting space better than anyone, and we look forward to bringing this great production to Laker and basketball fans across the globe.”

“Adding Michael Cooper to CLNS’ roster of NBA legends is a dream come true,” said network CEO Nick Gelso. “Three-time scoring champion Bob McAdoo, and 1981 Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell already appeared on the first episode alone which is now available for basketball diehards.”

In more incredible news, listeners can also expect Coop to be joined by legendary players including Bob McAdoo, Cedric Maxwell, Lisa Leslie and many more NBA and WNBA greats, alongside his co-host Ari Temkin in episodes to come.

ABOUT SHOWTIME

Legendary Laker swingman, “Coop,” lends his view on today’s NBA game in comparison to how basketball was played in the 1980s. From lighthearted comments to serious analytics he and a co-host Ari Temkin as well as guests including Showtime Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lisa Leslie, and Bob McAdoo, will discuss current basketball games both from a player and a coaches perspective.

Known for his defensive skills, highlight dunks and tenacious defense, Coop will break down the do’s and don’ts of the game of basketball. Coop shares a ‘view from the bench’ with intimate stories from the Laker days and from the WNBA, D-league and the Big3 as a head coach. On occasion, current events in and around the sports world will also be covered e.g. behaviors off and on the court, the business of sports, travel youth ball, high school ball and his experience as a coach in the Big3. As the only person to win a championship, as either a coach or a player, in the NBA, WNBA, and the NBA D-League, Coop’s positive outlook on life and infectious personality is sure to provide unique and humorous insights as a podcaster.