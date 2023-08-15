Patriots Tight End Mike Gesicki Suffers Dislocated Shoulder During Live Tackling Drill

Just as Patriots Tight End Mike Gesicki began to build on his momentum in Patriots training camp, an injury in practice throws off his plans.

Gesicki suffered a dislocated shoulder during practice on Monday, in what is the first real injury New England has suffered this pre-season.

The 27 year old going into his 6th season in the NFL sustained the dislocated shoulder during a tackling drill. Prior to the injury, Gesicki was really coming into his own in practice, displaying incredible catching abilities.

Gesicki was signed by the New England Patriots this offseason on a one-year deal. He spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, where he was drafted 42nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

There is hope that Gesicki’s injury is not as bad as it appeared when he left practice on Monday.

“TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said. While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury,” said NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Dr. Jessica Flynn, a sports medicine doctor and injury analyst took to Twitter to provide a different perspective on what this type of injury could mean for Gesicki and the Patriots:

“A mild AC separation carries a rather quick recovery for a TE. A “mild dislocation” of the shoulder is another story (he may have had a similar injury with Miami). Hoping it’s not a major setback for Gesicki, but frustrating nonetheless. Will have to wait for clarification,” according to Dr. Flynn.

Gesicki was on track to be a dominant TE counterpart to teammate Hunter Henry. The combination of size and good hands for Gesicki makes him a dynamic TE specifically in the Patriot’s passing game in the red zone.

He returns to a pass-catching role this season with the Patriots, where he thrived earlier in his career. Gesicki had a career high 780 receiving yards during the 2021 season. The 2022 season saw Gesicki have a dip in production, with just 362 receiving yards after being misused in the Dolphins lineup.

The New England Patriots needed Gesicki to gain some depth at the TE position. He’s had a solid and durable career thus far, only missing 1 game in his 5 years in the league.

If prolonged, Gesicki’s injury could be troublesome for the Patriots with a thin TE lineup and a newly put together offensive unit.