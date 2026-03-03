Mike Giardi: Christian Barmore Likely to Return to Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike welcomes back Will Parkinson of Badlands to dive into the 30,000 foot view of the Pats from Jets land, plus Mike shares what he’sheard about a couple of key Patriots and their potential free agent/trade markets. That, plus Will tries to fix his Jets, starting with a competitive QB room.

0:00 – Welcome in Will Parkinson

1:21 – Thoughts on this Patriots season

10:00 – Future of Jaylinn Hawkins with Patriots

11:04 – Future of Christian Barmore with Patriots

15:38 – Looking at Patriots offseason plans

17:53 – Takeaways from TreVeyon Henderson Rookie season

19:35 – Prizepicks

20:30 – Who will be Jets Quarterback next season?

27:44 – Looking at Quarterbacks in 2026 NFL Draft

35:56 – Who should Jets take with the 2nd pick?

44:39 – Evaluating 2026 NFL Draft Class

48:30 – Wrapping up!

All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!