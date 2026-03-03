Mike Giardi: Christian Barmore Likely to Return to Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike welcomes back Will Parkinson of Badlands to dive into the 30,000 foot view of the Pats from Jets land, plus Mike shares what he’sheard about a couple of key Patriots and their potential free agent/trade markets. That, plus Will tries to fix his Jets, starting with a competitive QB room.
0:00 – Welcome in Will Parkinson
1:21 – Thoughts on this Patriots season
10:00 – Future of Jaylinn Hawkins with Patriots
11:04 – Future of Christian Barmore with Patriots
15:38 – Looking at Patriots offseason plans
17:53 – Takeaways from TreVeyon Henderson Rookie season
19:35 – Prizepicks
20:30 – Who will be Jets Quarterback next season?
27:44 – Looking at Quarterbacks in 2026 NFL Draft
35:56 – Who should Jets take with the 2nd pick?
44:39 – Evaluating 2026 NFL Draft Class
48:30 – Wrapping up!
