Close Menu
Subscribe
All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi: Christian Barmore Likely to Return to Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Mike welcomes back Will Parkinson of Badlands to dive into the 30,000 foot view of the Pats from Jets land, plus Mike shares what he’sheard about a couple of key Patriots and their potential free agent/trade markets. That, plus Will tries to fix his Jets, starting with a competitive QB room.

0:00 – Welcome in Will Parkinson

1:21 – Thoughts on this Patriots season

10:00 – Future of Jaylinn Hawkins with Patriots

11:04 – Future of Christian Barmore with Patriots

15:38 – Looking at Patriots offseason plans

17:53 – Takeaways from TreVeyon Henderson Rookie season

19:35 – Prizepicks

20:30 – Who will be Jets Quarterback next season?

27:44 – Looking at Quarterbacks in 2026 NFL Draft

35:56 – Who should Jets take with the 2nd pick?

44:39 – Evaluating 2026 NFL Draft Class

48:30 – Wrapping up!

All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.