All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi: Drake Maye was the best player in Patriots vs Dolphins | All 32 NFL Podcast

Updated:1 Min Read

Mike goes through his “4 quarters” on the Patriots’ performance in Miami, locking in on the play calls marrying with Drake Maye’s skillset, the improved play of the offensive line, a big day for a veteran RB and a defense that might not be as good as he once predicted.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:02 Drake Maye’s impressive performance + McDaniels masterclass
06:39 Offensive line improves
12:54 PrizePicks
13:49 Ethos
16:12 Rhamondre Stevenson bounces back
20:25 Is the Patriots’ defense not as good as we thought?
28:03 Baker Mayfield leads the Bucs to win over the Texans
30:02 Daniel Jones does it again
