Mike Giardi: Drake Maye was the best player in Patriots vs Dolphins | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike goes through his “4 quarters” on the Patriots’ performance in Miami, locking in on the play calls marrying with Drake Maye’s skillset, the improved play of the offensive line, a big day for a veteran RB and a defense that might not be as good as he once predicted.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:02 Drake Maye’s impressive performance + McDaniels masterclass

06:39 Offensive line improves

12:54 PrizePicks

13:49 Ethos

16:12 Rhamondre Stevenson bounces back

20:25 Is the Patriots’ defense not as good as we thought?

28:03 Baker Mayfield leads the Bucs to win over the Texans

30:02 Daniel Jones does it again

31:09 Thanks for watching! Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

