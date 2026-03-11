Mike Giardi Grades Patriots Free Agency Moves | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike tackles the crazy failed Crosby trade between Baltimore and Vegas, then pivots to the Pats, grading their signings through Wednesday afternoon and wondering where the team goes next at edge, safety and tight end.

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:40 – Reaction to Maxx Crosby Trade Collapses

1:58 – Patriots sign LB KJ Britt

2:50 – Patriots release Anfernee Jennings

4:08 – Commanders sign EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

4:40 – Reaction to Patriots free agent signings

5:07 – Patriots sign WR Romeo Doubs

10:03 – Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones

15:02 – Prizepicks

16:01 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

19:10 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

23:17 – What are next moves for Patriots?

30:42 – Wrapping up!

