Mike Giardi: Patriots Remain Top Dog in AFC East | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike runs solo for this edition of the All 32, tackling readers questions ranging from paying Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez (Mike has an addition to that), best and worst moves of the offseason,and Pop and Williams buzz (buy or sell).

0:00 – Welcome in

1:58 – Will Patriots pay all 3 of Maye, Gonzo & Brown?

8:45 – Prizepicks

9:52 – Favorite Patriots offseason move? A.J. Brown & Alijah Vera-Tucker

11:40 – Least favorite Patriots move this offseason? Not doing much at EDGE

13:10 – Expectations for DeMario Douglas this season

15:25 – Where do Patriots rank in AFC?

.@MikeGiardi on where he thinks the #Patriots rank in the AFC: “Their roster is better this year…7th seems outrageous to me…I put them as the lead dog in the AFC East.” pic.twitter.com/bgNn57BTa4 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 24, 2026

18:18 – Favorite Patriots Undrafted Free Agent signing?

19:12 – Expectations for Bradyn Swinson this season

20:55 – Expectations for Kyle Williams this season

22:50 – Thoughts on Kyle Dixon

23:41 – Wrapping up!

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