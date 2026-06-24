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All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi: Patriots Remain Top Dog in AFC East | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Mike runs solo for this edition of the All 32, tackling readers questions ranging from paying Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez (Mike has an addition to that), best and worst moves of the offseason,and  Pop and Williams buzz (buy or sell).

0:00 – Welcome in

1:58 – Will Patriots pay all 3 of Maye, Gonzo & Brown?

8:45 – Prizepicks

9:52 – Favorite Patriots offseason move? A.J. Brown & Alijah Vera-Tucker

11:40 – Least favorite Patriots move this offseason? Not doing much at EDGE

13:10 – Expectations for DeMario Douglas this season

15:25 – Where do Patriots rank in AFC?

18:18 – Favorite Patriots Undrafted Free Agent signing?

19:12 – Expectations for Bradyn Swinson this season

20:55 – Expectations for Kyle Williams this season

22:50 – Thoughts on Kyle Dixon

23:41 – Wrapping up!

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