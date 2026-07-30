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Mike Giardi: Patriots Still Trying to Trade Kayshon Boutte | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Mike comes to you after the Patriots finish their first fully padded practice (amen). He has the latest on Christian Gonzalez and the work he continues to put in, discusses why Kayshon Boutte’s strong start to the summer hasn’t change future plans and that everyone can calm the bleep down about the Maye to Brown connection. Plus, what did he see from the running game on Thursday (hint: not great)?

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