Mike Giardi: Patriots Still Trying to Trade Kayshon Boutte | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike comes to you after the Patriots finish their first fully padded practice (amen). He has the latest on Christian Gonzalez and the work he continues to put in, discusses why Kayshon Boutte’s strong start to the summer hasn’t change future plans and that everyone can calm the bleep down about the Maye to Brown connection. Plus, what did he see from the running game on Thursday (hint: not great)?

.@MikeGiardi on what he has heard about Kayshon Boutte after his start to training camp with the #Patriots: “I checked with league sources today. Kayshon is still available for trade.” Watch New Episode of All 32 NFL Podcast on @PatriotsCLNS 👇https://t.co/8srDgyBei1 pic.twitter.com/4s0Ve1HBID — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 30, 2026

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