Mike Giardi Reacts to Christian Gonzalez & Kayshon Boutte Attending Minicamp | Latest with Gabe Jacas | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike tackles day one of the Patriots mandatory mini-camp, addressing the hot topics of the day. Christian Gonzalez spoke on his contract extension – or lack thereof – and what the plans are as the two sides move forward. Then, he talked about what he saw and heard from Kayshon Boutte, who would like to get the football and realizes it might be hard here. That, plus what in the world is going on with second-round pick Gabe Jacas, who hasn’t practiced and hasn’t signed.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:52 – Christian Gonzalez & Kayshon Boutte attend mandatory minicamp

1:30 – Christian Gonzalez attends Minicamp

8:27 – Kayshon Boutte attends Minicamp

14:32 – Prizepicks

16:04 – Latest on Gabe Jacas

22:27 – Takeaways from Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

26:01 – Wrapping up!

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